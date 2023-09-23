Create New Account
Perverts in the Church and Zelensky Goes Satanic.
Published 19 hours ago

"It's getting curiouser and curiouser," said the Cheshire Cat to Alice. Strange things are happening in the church and in the world. Drag Queens at Mass, Zelensky turns to Lucifer as he loses allies. What a world we live in.

politics society religion

