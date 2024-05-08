Law of Attraction, Anger and Resistance, Soul Condition and How to Change It the Most Rapidly, Abusive Relationship Example, Self-Love, Intellect vs Emotions

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE

20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1





Cut:

23m20s - 28m55s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“ANGER WAS YOUR RESISTANCE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m30s





“LAW OF ATTRACTION IS NOT SOMETHING YOU CAN MENTALLY CONSTRUCT. IT’S SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS AT THE SOUL CONDITION, WHICH IS TO DO WITH YOUR EMOTIONS, YOUR PASSIONS, YOUR DESIRES… EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENNING INSIDE OF YOU IS WHAT GOVERNS YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m45s





“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATING ON YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS GOD’S MESSENGER OF TRUTH TO YOU.”

@ 26m06s



