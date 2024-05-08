Create New Account
Law of Attraction, Anger and Resistance, Soul Condition and How to Change It the Most Rapidly, Abusive Relationship Example, Self-Love, Intellect vs Emotions
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE

20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1


Cut:

23m20s - 28m55s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“ANGER WAS YOUR RESISTANCE TO THE LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m30s


“LAW OF ATTRACTION IS NOT SOMETHING YOU CAN MENTALLY CONSTRUCT. IT’S SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS AT THE SOUL CONDITION, WHICH IS TO DO WITH YOUR EMOTIONS, YOUR PASSIONS, YOUR DESIRES… EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENNING INSIDE OF YOU IS WHAT GOVERNS YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 23m45s


“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATING ON YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS GOD’S MESSENGER OF TRUTH TO YOU.”

@ 26m06s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionslaw of attraction and soul conditionthe real law of attractionsoul awakeningi want to know everythinganger and law of attractionanger the resistance to law of attractionrapid change of soul conditionrelationships and self lovedivine love and soul condition

