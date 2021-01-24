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Episode 133 - The Truth About the Paris Climate Accord and Purposeful Ignorance
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325 views • January 24, 2021
If ever a topic was ripe for The Truth Quest Podcast, it is the Paris Climate Accord. What makes it so perfect is the amount of virtue-signaling that it evokes which results in people breathlessly applauding its birth, raging over its death and celebrating its resurrection! All this joy and angst while basking in ignorance by ignoring the most important part of the story. . . the actual agreement and its consequences.
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