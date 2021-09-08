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Medical Doctors Participate in Children Genocide for Free ... You Wish
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110 views • September 08, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why corrupted doctors are being bribed with an extra money per jab to give the potentially dangerous STUPID-19 injection to children - who around the world are being jabbed without parental consent. Parents are no longer needed to decide. There are plans to jab children as young as three.
If we don't save our children from the genetically engineered genocide now, nobody will save us from our New World Children.
If we don't save our children from the genetically engineered genocide now, nobody will save us from our New World Children.
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