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JESÚS AGUIRRE PIDE EL CUARTO PINCHAZO PARA MAYORES DE 80.
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23 views • April 12, 2022
El consejero de salud de Andalucía, anuncia que después de semana santa pedirá al gobierno que le autorice a dar las vacunas que han sobrado a los mayores de 80 años:
"Tenemos muchísimas vacunas en estocaje".
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
"Tenemos muchísimas vacunas en estocaje".
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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