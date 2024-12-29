Stout Sunday: Sleepy Dow Brewing Wet Snout S'mores Stout 3.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 5.3 for the ABV the IBUs are sub 20 the SRM is an opaque black 99.
There is a lot missing from this brew flavor profile wise.
The burnt malt/chocolate finish doesn't work for me either.
Thanks for coming by and sharing another dark one with us.
Skal
E.
