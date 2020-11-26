EP 2208-9AM FOX NEWS CAUGHT PUSHING MAJOR FAKE NEWS! DOMINION & SMARTMATIC CONNECTED

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MONDAY NOVEMBER 23, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2803097389
On Sunday Fox News Broadcast a seemingly pre-scripted propaganda puff-piece for Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. The spokesperson for Dominion denied connections to Smartmatic and dismissed allegations as “conspiracy theories. Thanks to The Gateway Pundit, we now have clear evidence from the chairman of Smartmatic is Lord Mark Malloch-Brown that Smartmatic is directly and indirectly tied to Dominion and most definitely VENEZUALA.
Fox News reporters have obviously forgotten how to do Google searches, because the information we found certainly indicates the exact opposite of what Fox is pushing on the few remaining idiots who still watch their channel.
https://bit.ly/3lYn6WH
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