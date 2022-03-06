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Gary Cordery Formally Announces His Run for Governor of Hawaii
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On March 5, 2022 Gary Cordery formally announced he is running for governor of Hawaii to a large crowd in front of the Kamehameha statue in downtown Honolulu.
Gary Cordery for Governor
https://www.GaryCorderyForGovernor.com
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfsn/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#GaryCordery #Governor #Hawaii
Gary Cordery for Governor
https://www.GaryCorderyForGovernor.com
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfsn/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#GaryCordery #Governor #Hawaii
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