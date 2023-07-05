Create New Account
ITS NOT LONG COVID IT'S LONG FAKE VAX, SOME ARE STARTING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT HAS HAPPENED !! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gk5fGAXCnbIo/

However most of them will never fully understand what has been done to them. I think most of them will still die and never have a clue. It is hard to admit when you have been fooled. It is even harder to come to terms with the realization you have tricked into killing yourself and your family. Especially your children.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE

Keywords
deathvaccinebill gatesblood clotsmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

