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Removing Heavy Metals and Toxins After Vaccination
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391 views • November 27, 2021
This is a proven method for detoxifying the toxins and heavy metals in vaccines. Links:
Dr Levy talking about vit C https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0GC9Fq8lfg
Dr Levy’s paper on vit C detox http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v08n07.shtml
Book about vit C preventing vaccination deaths https://www.amazon.com/Every-Second-Child-Archie-Kalokerinos/dp/017001987X
I'm thinking about the use of the two types of vitamin C; the acidic "ascorbic acid" and the type that has its acidity buffered with a mineral such as sodium ascorbate with sodium being the alkaline mineral. I think either should work but that the unbuffered acidic type is best at removing accumulated heavy metals which are lodged in tissues. All metals are alkaline and can be dissolved with acidity. So if you go that route then don't take any minerals that day so the acidity of C can do its work to dissolve the stored alkaline metals. If no vitamin C is available (I expect it to be outlawed as a result of this video so buy it now) then just take cilantro and/or chlorella to absorb the heavy metals of the vaccine although then the body is left to defend itself against the onslaught of toxins. Foods highest in C are guavas, kiwifruit, strawberries, oranges, papayas, broccoli although none of them are truly "high" in vitamin C. (377mg to 81mg vitamin C per cup). Be aware that the mRNA can lower your immunity due to your immune cells now attacking all the cells that have produced the spike proteins and have them on their cell surface. So with lowered immunity, although there's now an increased immune response to the Covid virus, you are more likely to get other diseases, just the same as an AIDS patient.
Dr Levy talking about vit C https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0GC9Fq8lfg
Dr Levy’s paper on vit C detox http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v08n07.shtml
Book about vit C preventing vaccination deaths https://www.amazon.com/Every-Second-Child-Archie-Kalokerinos/dp/017001987X
I'm thinking about the use of the two types of vitamin C; the acidic "ascorbic acid" and the type that has its acidity buffered with a mineral such as sodium ascorbate with sodium being the alkaline mineral. I think either should work but that the unbuffered acidic type is best at removing accumulated heavy metals which are lodged in tissues. All metals are alkaline and can be dissolved with acidity. So if you go that route then don't take any minerals that day so the acidity of C can do its work to dissolve the stored alkaline metals. If no vitamin C is available (I expect it to be outlawed as a result of this video so buy it now) then just take cilantro and/or chlorella to absorb the heavy metals of the vaccine although then the body is left to defend itself against the onslaught of toxins. Foods highest in C are guavas, kiwifruit, strawberries, oranges, papayas, broccoli although none of them are truly "high" in vitamin C. (377mg to 81mg vitamin C per cup). Be aware that the mRNA can lower your immunity due to your immune cells now attacking all the cells that have produced the spike proteins and have them on their cell surface. So with lowered immunity, although there's now an increased immune response to the Covid virus, you are more likely to get other diseases, just the same as an AIDS patient.
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