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CNN Whistleblower In Studio: How Fake News Seeks To Destroy Donald Trump - War Room Full Show
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9 views • October 24, 2019
Owen Shroyer breaks down the Adam Schiff impeachment lie and why is in engaged in blatant lies and treason. Guests on the broadcast include CNN Project Veritas whistleblower Cary Poarch and hosts from Red Ice Tv who was just removed from YouTube. Owen also explains the crossroads the NBA is at and how all American companies are keeping a close eye. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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