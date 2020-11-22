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JFK Regarding Secret Societies, Censorship, and the Dangers of Excessive and Unwarranted Concealment of Pertinent Facts
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326 views • November 22, 2020
"...The very word 'secrecy' is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it....And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment...."
—President John F. Kennedy
—President John F. Kennedy
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