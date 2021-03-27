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Trump VS Biden's first press conferences, a breakdown | Newsmax TV's Wake Up America
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60 views • March 27, 2021
After President Joe Biden's first press conference as Commander in Chief, Betsy McCaughey, Mustafa Tameez and Rob Finnerty break down how it may have been different than President Trump's premiere press conference. - via Wake Up America, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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