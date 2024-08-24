Nanotec found in dental anesthetic destroyed by nicotine mixture.

A new study by microscopists with La Quinta Columna has shown that the “self assembling entities” found inside Pfizer, Moderna, and most recently, dental anesthetic, are “totally destroyed” by a nicotine mixture, derived from stepping tobacco in distilled water.





Researcher Rafa Calvin made this discovery by isolating a sample of dental anesthetic for 30 days, then applying a nicotine mixture taken from a solution of 1 gram of Tabacco and 5ccs of distilled water.





In the video below, you can see that when the nicotine mixture interacts with the nanotechnology, the structures disintegrate and disappear completely.





La Quinta Columna is now testing this nicotine solution on a Pfizer shot sample, and if successful, may have the beginnings of a treatment protocol for detoxing humans of this demonic technology.





This would include use of nicotine without additives, straight from tobacco, not cigarettes you buy in the store.