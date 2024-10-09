The 2nd Al Jazeera cameraman injured by Israeli gunfire this week - Al Jazeera newsfeed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 9th. Another Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi al-Wahidi has been injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to be injured in an Israeli attack this week.
🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: 38 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours on the border with Lebanon
After rumors of his assassination in Beirut, along side with Hashem Safi-El-Deen -the potential successor for Hassan Nasrallah-, Tasnim News Agency assures that the Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani is fine and will soon receive a medal from Supreme Leader Khamenei.
As for Hashem Safi-El-Deen, Hezbollah did not announce his martyrdom, and the israeli army did not confirm the success of the assassination operation.
💥🇱🇧 Israeli aircraft struck a rescue service center in the village of Dargaya in southern Lebanon, killing 7 rescuers, a source told RIA Novosti.