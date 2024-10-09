BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 2nd Al Jazeera cameraman injured by Israeli gunfire this week - Al Jazeera newsfeed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago

October 9th. Another Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi al-Wahidi has been injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to be injured in an Israeli attack this week.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: 38 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours on the border with Lebanon

And:

After rumors of his assassination in Beirut, along side with Hashem Safi-El-Deen -the potential successor for Hassan Nasrallah-, Tasnim News Agency assures that the Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani is fine and will soon receive a medal from Supreme Leader Khamenei.

As for Hashem Safi-El-Deen, Hezbollah did not announce his martyrdom, and the israeli army did not confirm the success of the assassination operation. 

Adding:

💥🇱🇧 Israeli aircraft struck a rescue service center in the village of Dargaya in southern Lebanon, killing 7 rescuers, a source told RIA Novosti.





Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy