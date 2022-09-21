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Iranian Game Changer In The Ukrainian War
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273 views • September 21, 2022

After the Armed Forces of Ukraine gained success in the Kharkov region and failed to develop their offensive in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian advance along the entire Ukrainian front lines stopped.

In recent days, none of the warring sides has declared victories either in the east or in the south of Ukraine.

In the Izyum region, Russian forces are still in control of the eastern districts of the town of Kupyansk. Russians also hold their positions in Krasny Liman and Yampol. Neither of the sides has yet to gain control of the town of Svyatogorsk. In turn, Ukrainian forces attempt to attack on the Oskol front.

After some advance of Russian forces in the Bakhmut region, the front lines in the area remain unchanged. Clashes continue in the industrial zone of Soledar. The sides are fighting for control of the Bakhmut-Lisichansk road. Along the highway, the Ukrainian military holds control of Belogorovka and Yakovlevka. The Russians continue fighting and advancing in Spornoe.

Fighting is ongoing in the industrial zone in Bakhmut. Russian assault groups continue storming the village of Zaitsevo south-east of the city.

In the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses and turned to defense in the Andreevka area. While another Ukrainian attempt to attack Russian positions near Ternovy Pody was repelled. The Russians also managed to push Ukrainians out from their positions near Davidov Brod, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment.

While Kiev’s western partners continue to pay for the Ukrainian army and increase military supplies to the war-torn country, the Russian military reportedly deployed Iranian-made UAVs to hunt the foreign artillery systems on Ukrainian front lines.

The Ukrainian military has confirmed losses inflicted by Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones rebranded as Russian Geranium-2 UAVs.

The artillery commander for Ukraine’s 92nd Mechanized Brigade, told the US media that his forces have already lost at least two 152 mm self-propelled howitzers, two 122 mm self-propelled howitzers and two BTR armored personnel carriers over the past week as a result of attacks by Russian suicide drones.
The commander went on to reveal that last month the Russian military destroyed a US-supplied M777 155 mm towed howitzer with a suicide drone during an apparent test.

According to several reports, Shaheed-129 UAVs are also being used by the Russian military to adjust artillery fire.

Iranian UAVs may become the game changer on Ukrainian front lines. They operate at an altitude of about 7,500 meters. The declared range of Shahed-136 is 2500 kilometers. Thus, the foreign artillery used by the Ukrainian military for shelling the territories of the DPR and LPR may become an easy target for them. The Iranian UAVs also provide an operating speed of up to 150 km/h which is 20 km/h more than of the Turkish Bayraktar, which Kiev is so proud of.

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