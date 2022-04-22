5-month old baby killed by VAXELIS & SYNFLORIX poison injections

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History of Changes from the VAERS Wayback Machine
First Appeared on 4/8/2022
VAERS ID: 2212733
VAERS Form: 2
Age:
Sex: Female
Location: Foreign
Vaccinated: 2022-03-07
Onset: 2022-03-07
Submitted: 0000-00-00
Entered: 2022-04-02
Vaccination / Manufacturer (2 vaccines) Lot / Dose Site / Route
DTPPVHBHPB: DTAP+IPV+HIB+HEPB (VAXELIS) / MSP VACCINE COMPANY TO 12311 / UNK - / -
PNC10: PNEUMO (SYNFLORIX) / GLAXOSMITHKLINE BIOLOGICALS ASPNB313CA / UNK - / -
Administered by: Other Purchased by: ??
Symptoms: Computerised tomogram normal, Death, Feeling hot, Skin warm, Autopsy, Coronavirus test positive, Magnetic resonance imaging normal
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? Yes
Date died:2022-03-08
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit (V2.0)? No
ER or Office Visit (V1.0)? No
ER or ED Visit (V2.0)? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications:
Current Illness: Prophylaxis
Preexisting Conditions: Medical History/Concurrent Conditions: Maternal vaccine exposure (Maternal pertussis vaccine exposure during pregnancy week:)
Allergies:
Diagnostic Lab Data:
CDC 'Split Type': NLMSP VACCINEMCM003340
Write-up: The child died on Tuesday morning; During the night from Monday 07/03/2022 to Tuesday 08/03/2022, the child felt very warm; This case was retrieved from regulatory authority on 28-Mar-2022 with the following reference number: NL-LRB-00797238. The original narrative from the sender is as below: This serious spontaneous report from a physician concerns a female aged 5 months, with feeling hot, death (death) following administration of dktp-hib-hepb vaccine (vaxelis) (action taken: not applicable) for routine childhood immunisation, pneumococcal vaccine 10 type inj susp (action taken: not applicable) for routine childhood immunisation. In the night after vaccination the baby felt very warm. The baby died the next morning. The cause of death is unknown. The outcome of death is fatal and the outcome of feeling hot is unknown. Diagnostics: - An autopsy was performed. CT-scan and MRI showed no abnormalities. The child tested positive for coronavirus infection. Cause of death is still unknown. Further examination will be performed. Drugs and latency: 1. dktp-hib-hepb vaccine (vaxelis) feeling hot: 1 day after start death: 1 day after start 2. pneumococcal vaccine 10 type inj susp feeling hot: 1 day after start death: 1 day after start Medical history: maternal pertussis vaccine exposure during pregnancy Past drug therapy: - dktp-hib-hepb vaccine (vaxelis) with no adverse event - pneumococcal vaccine 10 type inj susp with no adverse event --------- RVP vaccine ---------------------- Maternal pertussis vaccine exposure during pregnancy week: Maternal pertussis vaccination: yes, date 3-Jun-2021 ---------- DKTP-Hib-Hep-B ------------------------------- Past drug therapy DKTP-Hib-Hep-B: yes, ADRs: no abnormalities ---------- Pneumococcal ---------------------- Past drug therapy Pneumococcal: yes, ADRs: no abnormalities ---------- during the night from Monday 07-Mar-2022 to Tuesday 08-Mar-2022, the child felt very warm-------------------- Additional information ADR: during the night from Monday 07-Mar-2022 to Tuesday 08-Mar-2022, the child felt very warm, it is unknown whether the body temperature was measured, the child died on Tuesday morning --------- Other ------------------------------------- diagnostic procedures: autopsy on 09-Mar-2022 reporting consideration: I would like telephone contact instead of email. 24-Feb-2022 Contact with reporter: Autopsy report is not yet available. An MRI and CT scan were performed, but no physical details were seen. The baby tested positive for corona. Cause of death is still unknown. Independent research will still be done. Data will still be sent by the reporter. COMPANY COMMENT: The event Death is assessed as serious due to the event being fatal. Feeling hot is assessed as non-serious. Death and Feeling hot are unlisted as per the Reference Safety Information. Considering that the events appeared 1 day after the vaccination and despite the co-suspect vaccine as confounding factor, and that the patient was positive for COVID-19, the causal relationship between Vaxelis and Death and Feeling hot cannot be fully excluded at this point and is assessed as related. However, it is noteworthy that no ADRs occurred during that previous vaccinations and that the coincidence with the COVID-19 infection needs to be taken into consideration. This single individual case safety report does not modify the benefit/risk balance of this product. Therefore, no change in the label or other measures is recommended at this time...
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SOURCE:
https://twstalker.com/aba_3000/status/1515530637028913155
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FQg-2g0VcAMUUyG.png
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