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NO-ONE WILL SAVE US BUT WE THE PEOPLE
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29 views • July 21, 2021
Full Show Info/Guest Bio's - https://danhappel.com/patriotic-individuals-must-be-the-force-for-liberty/
Guests: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Deborah Baber, Karen Meyer, Brenda Lebsack
Isn't it amazing that no matter who is elected into office, we are usually guided in a direction that does not truly serve the best interests of average Americans?
This podcast will focus on the Ventura County recall effort and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai's nationwide program to engage and equip awakened Americans with the tools to once again make America the home of the free and the land of the brave.
There is very little doubt to those with a brain bigger than a pea that the 2 party system has historically provided the illusion that the parties are opposed on fundamental issues while in fact many of both parties share the same feckless progressive socialist attitude toward the American taxpayers they see as a flock of sheep needing to be shorn. Because of our complacency, we have transformed from the land of the free and home of the brave to the land of the meek and the home of the slave.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guests: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Deborah Baber, Karen Meyer, Brenda Lebsack
Isn't it amazing that no matter who is elected into office, we are usually guided in a direction that does not truly serve the best interests of average Americans?
This podcast will focus on the Ventura County recall effort and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai's nationwide program to engage and equip awakened Americans with the tools to once again make America the home of the free and the land of the brave.
There is very little doubt to those with a brain bigger than a pea that the 2 party system has historically provided the illusion that the parties are opposed on fundamental issues while in fact many of both parties share the same feckless progressive socialist attitude toward the American taxpayers they see as a flock of sheep needing to be shorn. Because of our complacency, we have transformed from the land of the free and home of the brave to the land of the meek and the home of the slave.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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