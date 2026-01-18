BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAGATS Cheer on Martial Law and The New World Order While Silver Continues to Skyrocket
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
884 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
275 views • 1 day ago

In 1984, The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. In 2026, the Party tells you to keep your EYES WIDE SHUT. Or is that ICE Wide Shut?



TDV Summit | http://tdvsummit.com

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: https://youtu.be/9_We4Tk61xk?si=ndv-B4j-i-IuX3h2


Just Like That Another Psyop Is Over:

https://x.com/Skriptkeeper17/status/2012386708709396558?s=20


Tear Gas Father:

https://youtu.be/wa5WDBxBlBg


US Citizen Pulled From Car:

https://x.com/TheWarMonitor/status/2011364882646753521?s=20


ICE Gas Station:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2012037185009250369?s=20


ICE Agent Conversation Overheard:

https://x.com/TheWarMonitor/status/2012238495729831988?s=20


Bill Hicks US Presidency:

https://youtu.be/Ytv15ono5J0


Nick Fuentes Says Epstein Is Cool:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2012414002362556918?s=20


ICE Hiring Anyone:

https://x.com/Suzierizzo1/status/2011681294648783183?s=20


ICE Hiring Comedy Sketch:

https://x.com/YourAnonNews/status/2012419285285470444?s=20


Trump Spiritual Leader Molester:

https://x.com/MirMAKOfficial/status/2011776302483980737?s=20


Nazi SS Looking Uniforms:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2012573608103510343?s=20


ADL Going After People:

https://x.com/shaunking/status/2012252161854276071?s=20


Ted Cruz Denmark 2016:

https://x.com/Mollyploofkins/status/2011482286357627350?s=20


Furries At Mar A Lago:

https://x.com/i/status/2011793170665709776


This I Voted For:

https://x.com/JackPosobiec/status/2012272432099299613?s=20


Mark Carney NWO:

https://x.com/ryangerritsen/status/2011886018417607072?s=20


Canada To Defend Greenland:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2012328209015013387?s=20


Echo Chamber Victim:

https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/2012232750355607852?s=20

Keywords
economywarmongerhenchmen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy