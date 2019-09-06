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Male Suspect Beats Female Officer And Takes Her Gun
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389 views • September 06, 2019
A new shocking video shows a female cop who had her weapon taken from her by the suspect she was trying to arrest. Jesse Lee Peterson joins Owen to discuss the shameful disrespect shown to police all across the country.
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