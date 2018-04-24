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4/24/18 DIVIDED We Are WEAK: Q, MSMHate, Red Cross, PP, Climate GENOCIDE
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35 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/24/18 Climate Change is a misnomer to hide Weather Warfare. The globalist military intelligence warfare complex has been waging war against foreign countries, states and seaside areas in the USA. Also, the social engineers are re-upping the hate machine to divide We, the People. Don't be distracted or fooled. These elitist greedy totalitarians are after you, me, us AND them!! They want us all and they want the world too.
Thank you to all of the amazing people who support this channel. I am honored and committed to providing the news and analysis on actualizing freedom in this era of techno assault. We are praying! We are focused on actualizing change with our intentions, activism, communication and connection. YOU Are FREE!!
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4/24/18 Climate Change is a misnomer to hide Weather Warfare. The globalist military intelligence warfare complex has been waging war against foreign countries, states and seaside areas in the USA. Also, the social engineers are re-upping the hate machine to divide We, the People. Don't be distracted or fooled. These elitist greedy totalitarians are after you, me, us AND them!! They want us all and they want the world too.
Thank you to all of the amazing people who support this channel. I am honored and committed to providing the news and analysis on actualizing freedom in this era of techno assault. We are praying! We are focused on actualizing change with our intentions, activism, communication and connection. YOU Are FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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