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What is the Real Truth About Covid 19?
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193 views • December 04, 2020
We cannot trust the "science" that is manufactured about Covid 19. Most
of the published literature on the topic has severe conflicts of
interest that tarnish the conclusions and recommendations. It is vital
that we find our own truth based on research we do from multiple sources
and then see what resonates with our intuition. Until we create a resonance that is shared with all of humanity will be build a community of like minded good people who want to do the right thing. Dr. Len and Francesco share examples to help guide you to your own wise inner healer.
of the published literature on the topic has severe conflicts of
interest that tarnish the conclusions and recommendations. It is vital
that we find our own truth based on research we do from multiple sources
and then see what resonates with our intuition. Until we create a resonance that is shared with all of humanity will be build a community of like minded good people who want to do the right thing. Dr. Len and Francesco share examples to help guide you to your own wise inner healer.
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