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FULL SHOW: Amazing Footage Out Of Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
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150 views • September 29, 2022

A category 4 Hurricane has made landfall in Florida and the scenes and images are pretty horrifying with mass flooding, incredible structural damage, and wind gusts ripping apart housing and infrastructure. We review some of these scenes and cover the ongoing events. More truth is emerging about the vaccines which were first denied, like they will make you more sick and they affect women’s menstrual cycles. It was a bad day for the Biden White House as the whole world suspects it is responsible for the Nord Stream 2 attack, so Jean-Pierre is forced to cover for Biden again and puts on an amazing display of propaganda with Kristen Welker. But the lying and covering didn’t stop there, as the press pool erupted after Jean-Pierre claimed Biden did not misspeak when he was trying to talk to a dead congresswoman from the podium.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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