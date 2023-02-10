Create New Account
JOE KENT | Never Out of the Fight | Sean Parnell Battleground Podcast
Sean Parnell Battleground PodcastSean and Joe talk about what motivated them to serve in the military and the price of sending Americans to war, and how losing his wife Shannon led to to a conversation with President Trump that ultimately launched Joe’s political journey.


Joe Kent is a retired Army Special Forces officer and CIA officer with 11 combat deployments. His wife Shannon was killed in Syria in 2019 in the Manjib Bombing. Joe was the Republican nominee for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022, and following a razor thin defeat is getting back in the fight to run for the 3rd again in 2024.


https://rumble.com/v28t334-joe-kent-never-out-of-the-fight.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3






sean parnelljoe kentbattleground podcastarmy special forces

