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Ivermectin Pros vs Cons. Dr. Luis Garegnani and Dr. Pierre Kory Debate The Issue
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10 views • August 26, 2021
Dr. Luis Garegnani from Argentia wrote an opinion piece on Ivermectin not having enough evidence behind it in BMJ Journals. Dr. Pierre Kory of the FLCCC disagrees. Both doctors debate this issue with Dr. Erin Stair as the moderator.
About Luis Garegnani:
Luis Garegnani is a Professor of Research methods and evidence-based medicine at Instituto Universitario del Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires.
He is also a Physical Therapist from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), specializing in Respiratory Critical Care and Mechanical Ventilation. He is a Research Fellow at Instituto Universitario del Hospital Italiano Cochrane Associate Centre since 2018 and currently an Associate Editor for the peer-reviewed BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine Journal.
About Luis Garegnani:
Luis Garegnani is a Professor of Research methods and evidence-based medicine at Instituto Universitario del Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires.
He is also a Physical Therapist from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), specializing in Respiratory Critical Care and Mechanical Ventilation. He is a Research Fellow at Instituto Universitario del Hospital Italiano Cochrane Associate Centre since 2018 and currently an Associate Editor for the peer-reviewed BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine Journal.
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