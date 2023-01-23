https://gettr.com/post/p23le6zb36e

2023.01.01 Unimaginable things are happening in Ningxia region, Zhejiang Province, and Mudanjiang City in Communist China, too many dead bodies are queuing at the crematorium. The police stations and hospitals are making a fortune providing body transport services with police cars and ambulances. Many veteran CCP cadres passed away, and it is as if the virus has eyes.

宁夏、浙江、牡丹江都有想象不到的事情发生，火葬场排不上队，警察拉尸体讹钱，救护车讹钱，高价收费拉尸体去埋。很多老干部也都完蛋了，病毒长眼啦。