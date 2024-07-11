SN1424: Demented Democracy, Mass Fatality Management & Forced Collaboration ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v56i0cy-sn1424-demented-democracy-mass-fatality-management-and-forced-collaboration.html]





Realize where we are in the threat continuum cycle, and where this escalation has led us. We’re back this week talking about the expansion of the Rainbow Mafia, policy makers in DC preempting a bird flu outbreak in October and how Escape From New York by John Carpenter is becoming more and more of a reality. Seems like the closer we get to the election, the more wild and desperate our adversary becomes.





As the truth comes out regarding COVID19 and the vaccines, the controlling elites are moving on to their next scheme; bird flu. Before doing so, pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer are investing in multiple companies to study the adverse effects brought on by the jab. All of these components are fueling the technocrats to preemptively prepare a meeting to discuss “Mass Fatality Management” - whether for humans or animals is to be determined.





Outside of this, as all of these things are coming to fruition, we’re seeing more abdication of our sovereignty to supranational organizations and treaties. We have Klaus Scwhab coming out and saying that humanity needs to be “forced into collaboration” with the global elites, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing through their sophisticated technocratic subversive techniques.





