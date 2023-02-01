What does, The dive, The Duran, IEarlgrey and the MOAT have in common with me or not

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he Fact is I am Pro Russian Nation. I am a multipolar system supporter and a cultural traditionalist/populist. I share almost all the same view as the groups it the Title. I in saying this must point out there is a great difference between us. Let me show you why. It not good or bad, just a difference in angle of attack.