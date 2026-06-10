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Secrets You Don’t Know 06/10/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan discusses topics that include Armageddon, the Hidden meaning of God’s name, the order of the Last Days, who owns Israel and much more.

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Keywords
yousecretsknowdontprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Moloch to Jesus

06:58Road to Armageddon

12:10Israel

14:50Armageddon

24:39God’s Name

26:57Summery

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