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Trump Could Trigger 2018 EO on Foreign Election Interference
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280 views • December 17, 2020
In recent interviews, both lawyer Sidney Powell and General Michael Flynn advised President Trump to immediately trigger the executive order he signed in 2018 on foreign election interference. The executive order requires the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to provide reports on foreign government interference within 45 days of the election.
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