Introduction To Common Law With Kevin Annett, Part I - Introduzione alla Common Law Con Kevin Annett, Parte I

Introduction to Common Law With Kevin Annett Part I - Traduzione In Italiano in Basso

Kevin is the founder of the International Common Law Court of Justice. He is an activist, committed to justice free from the dogmas of the Elite that controls all levels of social organization rooted from the ancient time until today in the modern era.

Kevin is a former priest who in Canada discovered the crimes on Canadian natives perpetrated by priests of the Holy Roman Church and by Queen Elizabeth with her consort King Philip.

Thanks to his work, approximately 55,000 children have been discovered killed and buried on Canadian territory.

Being prepared and knowing the Truth makes us strong, united and organized.

ITALIANO

Introduzione alla Common Law Con Kevin Annett, Parte I

Kevin Annett è un attivista, impegnato per la giustizia, libera dai dogmi dell'Elite che controlla tutti i livelli dell'organizzazione sociale radicata dai tempi antichi fino ai giorni nostri nell'era moderna.

Kevin è un ex sacerdote che in Canada ha scoperto i crimini sui nativi canadesi perpetrati dai sacerdoti della Santa Romana Chiesa e dalla regina Elisabetta con il suo consorte re Filippo.

Grazie al suo lavoro, è stato scoperto che circa 55.000 bambini sono stati uccisi e sepolti sul territorio canadese dagli anni '50 in poi.

Essere preparati e conoscere la Verità ci rende forti, uniti e organizzati.

