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Supreme Court Lets Kentucky Law Requiring Ultrasounds Before Abortions Stand
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13 views • December 14, 2019
🙏🙏 Supreme Court Lets Kentucky Law Requiring Ultrasounds Before Abortions Stand 🙏🙏
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected a case brought against a Kentucky law requiring mothers to view an ultrasound and listen to the audio of their child’s heartbeat before going through with their abortions.
The nation’s high court offered no reasoning for its decision to let stand a Kentucky law that has been blocked by courts since it was enacted in 2017. But the court’s decision paves the way for the law to finally be enacted.
The law requires mothers to look at an ultrasound of their child while a doctor describes the ultrasound to the patient. Doctors are also required to play audio of the fetal heartbeat.
🙏🙏 Supreme Court Lets Kentucky Law Requiring Ultrasounds Before Abortions Stand 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/news/supreme-court-lets-kentucky-law-requiring-ultrasounds-before-abortions-stand.html
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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#SupremeCourt #KentuckyLaw #Ultrasounds
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The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected a case brought against a Kentucky law requiring mothers to view an ultrasound and listen to the audio of their child’s heartbeat before going through with their abortions.
The nation’s high court offered no reasoning for its decision to let stand a Kentucky law that has been blocked by courts since it was enacted in 2017. But the court’s decision paves the way for the law to finally be enacted.
The law requires mothers to look at an ultrasound of their child while a doctor describes the ultrasound to the patient. Doctors are also required to play audio of the fetal heartbeat.
🙏🙏 Supreme Court Lets Kentucky Law Requiring Ultrasounds Before Abortions Stand 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/news/supreme-court-lets-kentucky-law-requiring-ultrasounds-before-abortions-stand.html
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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#SupremeCourt #KentuckyLaw #Ultrasounds
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