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We Are in the Eye of the Storm. The Best Is Yet to Come. Short message about a new article
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420 views • March 28, 2021
#medicaltyranny #israel #thegreatawakening
It seems that we’re now in the eye of the storm that President Donald Trump mentioned during a dinner with his top military commanders in 2017. How do I know this? How can we see the light in this darkness worldwide? Find out here. The best is yet to come.
In this article, I’m going to provide predictions for 2021, references, intel, and more information which will show you that we are heading into a wonderful future. Not in the distant future, but in the near future in the coming weeks.
Continue reading in the link below this video: https://massawakening.org/the-eye-of-the-storm/
Please share far and wide as all my content is massively censored.
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
It seems that we’re now in the eye of the storm that President Donald Trump mentioned during a dinner with his top military commanders in 2017. How do I know this? How can we see the light in this darkness worldwide? Find out here. The best is yet to come.
In this article, I’m going to provide predictions for 2021, references, intel, and more information which will show you that we are heading into a wonderful future. Not in the distant future, but in the near future in the coming weeks.
Continue reading in the link below this video: https://massawakening.org/the-eye-of-the-storm/
Please share far and wide as all my content is massively censored.
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
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