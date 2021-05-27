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Pasado, presente y futuro de la pandemia - Biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarria
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110 views • May 27, 2021
El martes 23 de marzo, el biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarria impartió una conferencia en Oñati sobre el pasado, presente y futuro de la pandemia y otros aspectos concomitantes como el confinamiento, los test PCR, la existencia de asintomáticos, las mascarillas, la incidencia acumulada, la vacuna y la relación entre la gripe y el COVID.
➤ Vídeo en Vimeo:
https://vimeo.com/530180602
➤ Canal de Vimeo De landerfilms:
https://vimeo.com/landerfilms
➤ Canal de YouTube de landerfilms:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5LdJ0fHWsO1jXzUwRe-mg
Más información en:
https://elinvestigador.org/
Otros vídeos de Jon Ander Etxebarria:
Entrevista completa a Jon Ander Extebarría, Decano del Colegio de Biólogos de Euskadi
https://lbry.tv/@ABRELOSOJOS:4/JonAnder-Completa:f
Biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarría Gárate desmonta por enésima vez la gran farsa de la plandemia
https://lbry.tv/@JorgeGuerra:4/Decano:f
Entrevista de Luis Miguel de Ortega al biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarria Garate, Decano del Colegio de Biólogos de Euskadi
https://lbry.tv/@SomosLaDulceRevoluci%C3%B2n:e/videoplayback:7
➤ Vídeo en Vimeo:
https://vimeo.com/530180602
➤ Canal de Vimeo De landerfilms:
https://vimeo.com/landerfilms
➤ Canal de YouTube de landerfilms:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5LdJ0fHWsO1jXzUwRe-mg
Más información en:
https://elinvestigador.org/
Otros vídeos de Jon Ander Etxebarria:
Entrevista completa a Jon Ander Extebarría, Decano del Colegio de Biólogos de Euskadi
https://lbry.tv/@ABRELOSOJOS:4/JonAnder-Completa:f
Biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarría Gárate desmonta por enésima vez la gran farsa de la plandemia
https://lbry.tv/@JorgeGuerra:4/Decano:f
Entrevista de Luis Miguel de Ortega al biólogo Jon Ander Etxebarria Garate, Decano del Colegio de Biólogos de Euskadi
https://lbry.tv/@SomosLaDulceRevoluci%C3%B2n:e/videoplayback:7
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