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More Beached Whales in Sri Lanka
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11 views • November 05, 2020
Another 100 pilot whales found on the beach in Sri Lanka. This time it appears they have pushed a few out which will likely beach again at a later date.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FuA-5bNxA8&;t=10s
https://www.animals24-7.org/2019/04/07/mercury-toxicity-as-a-cause-for-stranded-marine-mammals-is-not-a-mystery/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969719336095
http://www.briloon.org/uploads/BRI_Documents/Mercury_Center/Marine%20Mammal%20Brochure%20Revised%20032916.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FuA-5bNxA8&;t=10s
https://www.animals24-7.org/2019/04/07/mercury-toxicity-as-a-cause-for-stranded-marine-mammals-is-not-a-mystery/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969719336095
http://www.briloon.org/uploads/BRI_Documents/Mercury_Center/Marine%20Mammal%20Brochure%20Revised%20032916.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
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