Kim Iversen: Gonzalo Lira's Father Pleads With US Government To Save His Son From Ukraine's SBU (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Kim Iversen at:-
https://youtu.be/K_vYbbguYGc
Jun 7, 2023Gonzalo Lira is an American blogger and YouTuber who is being held by the SBU in Ukraine for having the wrong opinions. His father pleads with the US state department to intervene. Gonzalo Lira Sr. joins tonight’s show
Begin investing in gold today through Birch Gold! Get your free info kit on how to start investing in gold and securing your future by visiting https://www.BirchGold.com/Kim
Thank you for watching the fully independent Kim Iversen Show. Get the FULL SHOW without ever missing a segment here: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
Become a member of my LOCALS community here: https://kimiversen.locals.com
You will gain access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos, valuable information, and even connect with me personally and others as well. It's a great way to support my independent media channel while receiving more content.
Sign up for my FREE email newsletter here to get notifications of livestreams and segments: http://KimIversenemailsignup.com (I will never spam you or sell your info)
Other ways to support the channel include PayPal
https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl