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Ivermectin found to Cure Corona virus
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384 views • January 11, 2021
Ivermectin along with cures like MMS (which I have personally used to cure a friend), and Hydroxychloroquin are banned and sensored by Governments even though they work, while the vaccines which are showing adverse effects and even deaths, are being promoted. The world is waking up to the scam even while big tech tries to sensor everything including president Trump of the U.S. My next video will show how this Ivermectin is now banned here in South Africa.
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