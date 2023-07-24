Create New Account
Eric Genuis - No Greater Love - vocalist Lorenzo Owens
Published 16 hours ago

48trx1Eric Genuis - "No Greater Love" - vocalist Lorenzo Owens


Dec 18, 2010


Greetings everyone!


Here is another clip from my "Concert of Hope" performed February 2010 in Ft. Collins, CO. This piece is titled "No Greater Love" and I composed it for my dear young daughter. It features the absolutely wonderful singing of Mr. Lorenzo Owens.


I wish you all well and hope you enjoy this inspirational performance. Thanks a million, Lorenzo!


Stay tuned for more from this wonderful evening of music.


All the best,


Eric Genuis


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7onKUTnjN8

Keywords
pianoorchestravocalseric genuisno greater lovelorenzo owens

