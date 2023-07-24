Eric Genuis - No Greater Love - vocalist Lorenzo Owens

48trx1Eric Genuis - "No Greater Love" - vocalist Lorenzo Owens





Here is another clip from my "Concert of Hope" performed February 2010 in Ft. Collins, CO. This piece is titled "No Greater Love" and I composed it for my dear young daughter. It features the absolutely wonderful singing of Mr. Lorenzo Owens.





I wish you all well and hope you enjoy this inspirational performance. Thanks a million, Lorenzo!





