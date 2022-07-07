CHOPPER VIDEO: Georgia Guidestones Blown Sky High

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Alex Jones breaks the news that the new world order / depopulation monument outside of Atlanta, Georgia has been blown to pieces by explosives. Tune into the show LIVE to hear updates to this story.
See Alex Jones' Report 'The Georgia Guidestones And The Great Reset' here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc448545c92148a8b3621a