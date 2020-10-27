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Dad Tries To Shop At Tesco In Underpants To Protest Clothing's 'Non-Essential' Classification
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89 views • October 27, 2020
A dad in Wales tried to go shopping at Tesco in just socks, shoes and underpants to protest against clothing being classified as non-essential.

The country is in the midst of a 17-day 'firebreak lockdown', during which supermarkets have been prohibited from selling products such as clothes, shoes, toys and bedding.

The rule has not been well-received though, and Christopher Noden, from Newport, decided to let his feelings be known through a semi-naked protest.

In footage recorded by his wife Dawn, the 38-year-old can be seen riding an escalator in his kecks before being denied entry by security.

Dawn can then be heard telling the security guard: "Clothes are deemed now non-essential. Your stores policy says clothes are non-essential. Let him in to buy some clothes.

"This is beyond a joke. There are children out there growing that need clothes."

But the security guard was having none of it, replying: "He's not appropriately dressed. Go and take it up with the government. You can't come in dressed like that."

Dawn then shared the footage on Facebook, captioning the post: "Please note that no lockdown rules were broken, nobody was put at risk, this non-essentials list is beyond a joke! Clothes aren't essential are they Mr Drakefold.

"Chocolate, sugar, alcohol and tobacco all classed as essential items?"
Continues.....https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-dad-in-wales-tries-to-shop-at-tesco-in-underpants-20201025

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_dGJR15bZo
Reuters
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waleschristopher nodennewport
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