Dad Tries To Shop At Tesco In Underpants To Protest Clothing's 'Non-Essential' Classification

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The country is in the midst of a 17-day 'firebreak lockdown', during which supermarkets have been prohibited from selling products such as clothes, shoes, toys and bedding.
The rule has not been well-received though, and Christopher Noden, from Newport, decided to let his feelings be known through a semi-naked protest.
In footage recorded by his wife Dawn, the 38-year-old can be seen riding an escalator in his kecks before being denied entry by security.
Dawn can then be heard telling the security guard: "Clothes are deemed now non-essential. Your stores policy says clothes are non-essential. Let him in to buy some clothes.
"This is beyond a joke. There are children out there growing that need clothes."
But the security guard was having none of it, replying: "He's not appropriately dressed. Go and take it up with the government. You can't come in dressed like that."
Dawn then shared the footage on Facebook, captioning the post: "Please note that no lockdown rules were broken, nobody was put at risk, this non-essentials list is beyond a joke! Clothes aren't essential are they Mr Drakefold.
"Chocolate, sugar, alcohol and tobacco all classed as essential items?"
Continues.....https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-dad-in-wales-tries-to-shop-at-tesco-in-underpants-20201025
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_dGJR15bZo
Reuters