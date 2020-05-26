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NPR Ranks 14 COVID “Risks”: Can You Guess What’s MOST Dangerous?
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16 views • May 26, 2020
When NPR wants to talk to an epidemiologist about the risks associated with 14 activities, they go to UNC-Chapel Hill, where Fauci/NIH funded bioweapon coronavirus research. Then it gets even crazier…
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