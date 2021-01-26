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What is Heroin? How is Heroin Made? What is Heroin Made of?
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46 views • January 26, 2021
Heroin is a highly addictive, illegal drug. It is used by millions of addicts around the world who are unable to overcome the urge to continue taking this drug every day of their lives—knowing that if they stop, they will face the horror of withdrawal.
Heroin (like opium and morphine) is made from the resin of poppy plants. Milky, sap-like opium is first removed from the pod of the poppy flower. This opium is refined to make morphine, then further refined into different forms of heroin.
Most heroin is injected, creating additional risks for the user, who faces the danger of AIDS or other infection on top of the pain of addiction.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/heroin.html
THE ORIGINS OF HEROIN
Heroin was first manufactured in 1898 by the Bayer pharmaceutical company of Germany and marketed as a treatment for tuberculosis as well as a remedy for morphine addiction.
A vicious circle
During the 1850s, opium addiction was a major problem in the United States. The “solution” was to provide opium addicts with a less potent and supposedly “non-addictive” substitute—morphine. Morphine addiction soon became a bigger problem than opium addiction.
As with opium, the morphine problem was solved by another “non-addictive” substitute—heroin, which proved to be even more addictive than morphine. With the heroin problem came yet another “non-addictive” substitute—the drug now known as methadone. First developed in 1937 by German scientists searching for a surgical painkiller, it was exported to the US and given the trade name “Dolophine” in 1947. Renamed methadone, the drug was soon being widely used as a treatment for heroin addiction. Unfortunately, it proved to be even more addictive than heroin.
By the late 1990s, the mortality rate of heroin addicts was estimated to be as high as twenty times greater than the rest of the population.
IMMEDIATE HARM: The initial effects of heroin include a surge of sensation—a “rush.”
This is often accompanied by a warm feeling of the skin and a dry mouth.
Sometimes, the initial reaction can include vomiting or severe itching.
After these initial effects fade, the user becomes drowsy for several hours.
The basic body functions such as breathing and heartbeat slow down.
Within hours after the drug effects have decreased, the addict’s body
begins to crave more.
If he does not get another fix, he will begin to experience withdrawal. Withdrawal includes the extreme physical and mental symptoms
which are experienced if the body is not supplied again with the next dose of heroin.
Withdrawal symptoms include restlessness, aches and pains in the bones, diarrhea, vomiting and severe discomfort.
The intense high a user seeks lasts only a few minutes.
With continued use, he needs increasing amounts of the drug just to feel “normal.”
M any people experiment with heroin thinking, “I’ll try it once or twice.
I can always stop.”
But those who start down that road find it nearly impossible to turn back.
What dealers will tell you
When teens were surveyed to find out why they started using drugs in the first place, 55% replied that it was due to pressure from their friends.
They wanted to be cool and popular. Dealers know this.
They will approach you as a friend and offer to “help you out” with
“something to bring you up.”
The drug will “help you fit in” or “make you cool.”
Drug dealers, motivated by the profits they make, will say anything to get you to buy their drugs.
They will tell you that “heroin is a warm blanket” or “heroin will be your best high.”
They don’t care if the drugs ruin your life as long as they are getting paid. All they care about is money.
Former dealers have admitted they saw their buyers as “pawns in a chess game.”
Get the facts about drugs. Make your own decisions.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-heroin-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
Heroin (like opium and morphine) is made from the resin of poppy plants. Milky, sap-like opium is first removed from the pod of the poppy flower. This opium is refined to make morphine, then further refined into different forms of heroin.
Most heroin is injected, creating additional risks for the user, who faces the danger of AIDS or other infection on top of the pain of addiction.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/heroin.html
THE ORIGINS OF HEROIN
Heroin was first manufactured in 1898 by the Bayer pharmaceutical company of Germany and marketed as a treatment for tuberculosis as well as a remedy for morphine addiction.
A vicious circle
During the 1850s, opium addiction was a major problem in the United States. The “solution” was to provide opium addicts with a less potent and supposedly “non-addictive” substitute—morphine. Morphine addiction soon became a bigger problem than opium addiction.
As with opium, the morphine problem was solved by another “non-addictive” substitute—heroin, which proved to be even more addictive than morphine. With the heroin problem came yet another “non-addictive” substitute—the drug now known as methadone. First developed in 1937 by German scientists searching for a surgical painkiller, it was exported to the US and given the trade name “Dolophine” in 1947. Renamed methadone, the drug was soon being widely used as a treatment for heroin addiction. Unfortunately, it proved to be even more addictive than heroin.
By the late 1990s, the mortality rate of heroin addicts was estimated to be as high as twenty times greater than the rest of the population.
IMMEDIATE HARM: The initial effects of heroin include a surge of sensation—a “rush.”
This is often accompanied by a warm feeling of the skin and a dry mouth.
Sometimes, the initial reaction can include vomiting or severe itching.
After these initial effects fade, the user becomes drowsy for several hours.
The basic body functions such as breathing and heartbeat slow down.
Within hours after the drug effects have decreased, the addict’s body
begins to crave more.
If he does not get another fix, he will begin to experience withdrawal. Withdrawal includes the extreme physical and mental symptoms
which are experienced if the body is not supplied again with the next dose of heroin.
Withdrawal symptoms include restlessness, aches and pains in the bones, diarrhea, vomiting and severe discomfort.
The intense high a user seeks lasts only a few minutes.
With continued use, he needs increasing amounts of the drug just to feel “normal.”
M any people experiment with heroin thinking, “I’ll try it once or twice.
I can always stop.”
But those who start down that road find it nearly impossible to turn back.
What dealers will tell you
When teens were surveyed to find out why they started using drugs in the first place, 55% replied that it was due to pressure from their friends.
They wanted to be cool and popular. Dealers know this.
They will approach you as a friend and offer to “help you out” with
“something to bring you up.”
The drug will “help you fit in” or “make you cool.”
Drug dealers, motivated by the profits they make, will say anything to get you to buy their drugs.
They will tell you that “heroin is a warm blanket” or “heroin will be your best high.”
They don’t care if the drugs ruin your life as long as they are getting paid. All they care about is money.
Former dealers have admitted they saw their buyers as “pawns in a chess game.”
Get the facts about drugs. Make your own decisions.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-heroin-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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