[Cover Up]: Hezbollah VICTORIES Over Israeli Forces in Lebanon Hidden by Media

The Western media won't say it. Western politicians won't admit it. But the numbers don't lie: Hezbollah's cheap, low-tech FPV drones are shredding Israel's most advanced military hardware — and the cover-up is total.

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IN THIS EPISODE:

*How FPV drones costing as little as a few hundred dollars are destroying Israeli Merkava tanks — with 21 tanks wiped out in a single 24-hour period on March 26.

*Why Israel's billion-dollar air defence systems are powerless against kamikaze quadcopters flying 6 feet above the ground.

*Hezbollah's game-changing fiber-optic wire-guided drone technology — and why Israel's electronic warfare units cannot jam or intercept it.

*How Hezbollah studied the Ukraine war and built a low-cost, high-lethality drone doctrine that has stalled the IDF's entire ground operation in Southern Lebanon.

*Why defence analysts are calling FPV drone warfare the "biggest military revolution in a century"

*How Iranian drones forced the US aircraft carrier to retreat from the Persian Gulf — ending the era of the supercarrier.

*China's response: its prototype drone carrier Mothership — the first warship on Earth built primarily to launch unmanned aircraft swarms.

*Why Israel's ambition to permanently occupy Southern Lebanon is a distant fantasy — and what $3.8 billion in US military aid per year actually buys.

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EXPERTS & SOURCES CITED:

Military Watch Magazine — documentation of 21 Merkava tank destructions on March 26

Israeli military analysts on IDF soldiers being "sitting ducks" against asymmetric drone threats

Defence analysts on FPV drones as "the biggest military revolution in a century"

Reports on IDF reluctance to move in open terrain due to persistent drone threat

CJ Werleman, Patreon — "Third Nakba" analysis piece on Southern Lebanon ethnic cleansing

❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel ❌

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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