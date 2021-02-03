© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GREAT RESET - DE AGENDA VAN RUTTE ( NL SUBS ONDERTITELD )
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • February 03, 2021
THE GREAT RESET - DE AGENDA VAN RUTTE ( NL SUBS ONDERTITELD )
(Mirrored) from Jo Jane Doe
Listening to what this sick Klaus Schwab actually saying about The Great Reset. It's coming. Only one united population can stop this
QUOTE ,, The most authentic thing about us is our capacity to create, to overcome, to endure, to transform, to love and to be greater than our suffering. Ben Okri
(Mirrored) from Jo Jane Doe
Listening to what this sick Klaus Schwab actually saying about The Great Reset. It's coming. Only one united population can stop this
QUOTE ,, The most authentic thing about us is our capacity to create, to overcome, to endure, to transform, to love and to be greater than our suffering. Ben Okri
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.