The morning begins not only with coffee, but also with a destroyed American HIMARS MLRS, which was caught in the Gulyaipole area.

Adding:

Another Western publication writes that Biden's decision to lift the ban on long-distance strikes only applies to the Kursk region.

The permission was communicated to Ukraine about three days ago, the website Axios reported.

The motive, the source said, was to deter North Korea from sending more troops to Russia.

"American officials hope that if North Korean troops in Kursk are attacked, Pyongyang might reconsider its decision to send troops to Russia and the Russian counteroffensive in Kursk will fail," the article says.

The New York Times also wrote yesterday that North Korean troops could become the priority target of ATACMS in the Kursk region.

It was not specified whether this meant that the strikes would only be carried out on them, and that Russian facilities would not be affected.

Adding:

Elon Musk commented on Biden's permission to strike Russia with long-range missiles.

He said Russia would respond in kind to such attacks, and the two months before Trump's inauguration would be long.

Adding:

The French publication Le Figaro has removed information that France and Britain, following the US, have allowed Ukraine to launch strikes with its Storm Shadow (SCALP-EG) missiles deep into Russian territory.In turn, The Times writes that the US may not yet have given consent to Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles. It should be noted that despite their British origin, the Storm Shadow missiles use American technology, which requires the UK to obtain additional permission from the US.

Thus, so far, only the information about Biden’s permission to launch ATACMS missile strikes has been reliably confirmed, with Axios clarifying that this decision only concerns the Kursk region.

Adding latest:

Ukraine may begin launching long-range strikes beyond the Kursk region, The Washington Post reports, citing sources.





“Initial Ukrainian efforts are expected to focus on the Kursk region and its surroundings, though they may expand,” the publication states.

According to WP, Biden's approval aims to position Ukraine advantageously ahead of peace talks, which are anticipated to begin under Trump after his inauguration.

The White House, however, believes the decision will have a "very specific and limited effect" on the battlefield and should not provoke escalation.