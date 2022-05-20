X22 REPORT - Misdirection Sometimes Creates One Person To Turn On Another (Publicly), [C]oming Soon

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Misdirection Sometimes Creates One Person To Turn On Another (Publicly), [C]oming Soon
The [DS] is now trying to derail the Durham trial, they will try every trick in the book, the patriots already knew this. The [DS] is now using everything they have to push fear, communication blackout, gun control you name it, it is all failing. The [DS] has no control the patriots have the leverage and they are playing the game. Misdirection sometimes creates one person to turn on another (publicly). Buckle up its going to get bumpy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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