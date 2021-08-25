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DR. TENPENNY CLAIMS PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER IS SAYING CLOSE TO 200,000 HAVE DIED FROM COVID VACCINES
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320 views • August 25, 2021
Nowhere in Africa has a single medical professional spoken out against the Covid Tyranny & Bullshit. We are waking up, en masse, to the depth of the lies and crimes and still they remain silent!
Covid has never been isolated, the PCR test is 97% false therefore all variants to date are a blatant lie!
Covid has never been isolated, the PCR test is 97% false therefore all variants to date are a blatant lie!
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