NIH Quietly Added Ivermectin to Their List of Treatments

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gp969c0
09/01/2022 OAN: Ivermectin is now listed as one of the top treatments for COVID. The vast majority of information pertaining to COVID misinformation has now conveniently been scrubbed from the internet, since all of us conspiracy theorists ended up being right. The government purposely suppressed ivermectin.