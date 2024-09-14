© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
West fears of loosing the game of info warfare – Alexander Markovics - RT
’Russiagate 2.0’? The US is at it again, accusing RT of being an almighty villain. We spoke with the head of the Suworow Institute, Alexander Markovics, to discuss the ridiculous claim. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RT - Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://x.com/RT_com