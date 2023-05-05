Bill Gates Says Artificial Intelligence Will Replace Teachers In Less Than Two Years | Ep. 127

Speaking during a “digital learning conference” in San Diego, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, says AI technology will start out as a tutor for students, but in a few years expect it to completely replace most of the work teachers are currently doing.
