Bill Gates Says Artificial Intelligence Will Replace Teachers In Less Than Two Years | Ep. 127
FreedomProject Media
Published 16 hours ago |

Speaking during a “digital learning conference” in San Diego, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, says AI technology will start out as a tutor for students, but in a few years expect it to completely replace most of the work teachers are currently doing.
